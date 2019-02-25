Extreme cold weather alert issued as storm blows its last

Happy Monday, Toronto.

The winds and blowing snow whipping through the GTA will begin to taper off by mid-day, but the city has issued an extreme cold weather alert.

Today's high is -5 C, which will feel like -18 with the wind chill. Overnight, the low is -12 C, -20 with the wind chill.

Storm system will taper off

The strong gusts that shook balcony furniture and rattled stop signs overnight will weaken over the course of the morning, said Environment Canada meteorologist Ryan Rozinskis.

Despite winds that clocked in at 93 km/h at Billy Bishop airport overnight, the GTA saw little damage, with small power outages affecting handfuls of customers in Scarborough and York.

Strong winds will continue to blow flurries and snow, causing some poor visibility on the roads this morning, warned Rozinskis.

"We're looking at these areas of snow and sudden, reduced visibilities throughout southern Ontario," he said.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that he'd heard reports of "multiple cars in ditches" overnight, particularly just outside of the GTA, where winds were stronger.

Still, he cautioned Toronto drivers prepping for a commute in to be on their guard.

"Be aware of traffic around you, the roads are going to be slick again," he said.

Cancellations and closures

The York Region District School Board has cancelled all buses, as has the York Catholic District School Board.

The Peel District School Board has cancelled all buses in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga.

The Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board has cancelled all buses, and has also closed three elementary schools in Orangeville: St. Andrew, St. Peter and St. Benedict schools.

If you live outside of Toronto, double check if your school bus is coming today.

In Durham, the board has cancelled school buses in Zone 1 - Brock township, as has the Durham Catholic Board.

The Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board have cancelled all buses.