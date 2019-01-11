Toronto's extreme cold weather alert to end after frigid night

After a night that felt like –24, Toronto's top health official will end the extreme cold weather alert for the city at noon on Friday.

Temperatures dropped overnight with a low of –14 C, but felt like –24 with the wind chill.

By Friday afternoon temperatures will rise and sit around –6 C with a mix of sun and cloud, according to the federal weather agency.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of –9 C.

Despite the alert ending, service at several 24-hour respite sites across the city will continue according to a city news release.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures for the weekend will hover around –4 C during the day.

Extreme Cold Weather Alerts are issued when the temperature is forecast to reach –15 C or colder, or when the wind chill is forecast to reach –20 or colder.

The alerts activate local services that focus on getting and keeping vulnerable residents inside.