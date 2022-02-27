Toronto under extreme cold weather alert as temperatures forecast to drop overnight

Toronto's medical officer of health has issued an extreme cold weather alert for the city ahead of frigid temperatures expected on Sunday night.

Dr. Eileen de Villa issues alerts when temperatures are forecast to reach – 15 C or colder or when the wind chill is forecast to make it feel like – 20 outside or colder. Sunday's low temperature is forecast to be – 13 C with a wind chill of – 18 overnight.

In a news release on Sunday, the city said the medical officer will consider other factors when issuing an alert. It said the alerts activate city services aimed at encouraging unhoused people to come inside.

Warming centres that opened on Jan. 7 will remain open, the city added.

The city said additional Streets to Homes outreach teams activated on Jan. 7 will continue to provide street outreach response to help unhoused people. Throughout the winter, the city said staff members hand out blankets, sleeping bags and warm winter clothing.

The city's four Warming Centres, which provide about 165 spaces for unhoused people, are located at:

129 Peter St.

5800 Yonge St.

Exhibition Place, Better Living Centre, 195 Princes' Blvd.

Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Dr.

Warming Centres open at 7 p.m. on the day an alert is issued and remain open until noon on the day an alert is terminated. the alert issued on Sunday is in place until further notice, the city said.

The city said the warming centres follow public health recommendations to curb the spread of COVID-19.

These measures include physical distancing, mandatory use of masks, hand washing, symptom screening and monitoring, enhanced cleaning and providing transportation to isolation and recovery sites for people awaiting test results or who have tested positive for COVID-19.

