Toronto still under extreme cold warning as city digs up from storm

An extreme cold warning remains in place in Toronto on Sunday, a day after a winter storm dumped snow on the city, leaving roads slippery and hard to navigate.

Environment Canada says windchill values will make the temperature feel as though it's nearly – 30 on Sunday morning.

A bitterly cold Arctic airmass is expected to stick around for the rest of the weekend, the federal weather agency said in its warning.

The airmass means Toronto residents can expect windchill values of – 30 later on Monday after winds die down, but temperatures of – 20 C or colder on Monday night.

But there is relief in sight.

On Tuesday, a milder airmass is forecast to arrive in Toronto, bringing a high temperature of – 5 C.

Meanwhile, the city says it is continuing to plow main and local roads and clear sidewalks after the snowfall on Saturday.