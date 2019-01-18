Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for Toronto and surrounding regions as wind chill values are expected to approach –35 at times over the weekend.

An arctic air mass will grip most of southern Ontario until Tuesday morning, the federal weather agency said. It will feel close to –35 overnight Saturday, and –30 overnight Sunday.

"Cover up, frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill," Environment Canada said in an alert sent shortly before 11 a.m.

"Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors and those without proper shelter," it continued.

Toronto proper will see a high of –12 C on Saturday afternoon, though it will feel more like –23. It will only get colder heading into the evening.

Three hundred sidewalk plows, 600 road plows and 200 salt trucks are on hand in Toronto to deal with the expected snow. (Tina Mackenzie/CBC)

The cold weather system causing the deep freeze moved across the northern U.S. earlier this week and is expected to bring snow to the entire Goldenn Horseshoe. Hamilton and Niagara will likely see the most snowfall, according to Environment Canada, with between 15 and 25 centimetres accumulating throughout the day.

Areas of Toronto closest to Lake Ontario are forecast to get between five and 10 centimetres of snow.

However, wind gusts of up to 60 km/h throughout the weekend could cause periods of blowing snow, making for dangerous driving conditions in the GTA.

Toronto isn't expected to get much snow on Saturday, but high winds could still make for dangerous driving conditions on the city's roads. (Salma Ibrahim/CBC)

"Travel could be quite treacherous at times this afternoon and this evening," said Glenn Robinson, severe weather meteorologist for Environment Canada.

The bitter cold could also reduce the effectiveness of road salt, he added. Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots could become icy and slippery. Problems for drivers and pedestrians could persist through the morning rush hour on Monday.

Three hundred sidewalk plows, 600 road plows and 200 salt trucks are on hand in Toronto, according to Mark Mills, the city's superintendent of road operations.

"It's safe to say that of the 1,110 pieces of equipment we have available to us, at some point during this storm all that equipment will be used," Mills said.

Salters out now in all areas of the city. All 200 trucks will be on the road within one hour. 1st round. Multiple rounds will be required. Salting will continue through the afternoon until plowing thresholds have been met. Drive safe TO. —@TO_WinterOps

You can follow the plowing in your area with the city's interactive map.

The City of Toronto also issued it's own extreme cold weather alert on Saturday. Part of that process includes measures to reduce the risks that those sleeping on the street face when temperatures become dangerously cold.

A team of volunteers with the Toronto-area charity Engage and Change similarly put together some 3,000 cold weather survival kits that will be distributed to the city's homeless population throughout the weekend. The kits include a sleeping bag, warm clothing and a variety of basic necessities.