Extreme cold brings school bus cancellations for Durham Public and Catholic schools
Durham District School Board and the Durham Catholic District School Board are cancelling all school buses for Monday.
Schools at both boards will remain open
The cancellations are due to extreme cold weather conditions, Kim Briggs, operations manager at Durham Student Transportation Services told CBC Toronto.
