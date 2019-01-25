Extreme cold alert, winter weather advisory in effect for Toronto as frigid air returns

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather advisory for Toronto and surrounding areas for Friday afternoon, calling for periods of heavy and blowing snow that could make driving conditions difficult.

The federal weather agency said the conditions could cause reduced visibility well into the afternoon. But due to the brief timing of the snow, "significant accumulations are not anticipated," the advisory says.

"Motorists are advised to exercise caution as visibilities may suddenly be reduced."

Earlier Friday, Toronto's top health official issued an extreme cold weather alert as temperatures are forecast to plunge.

Environment Canada says the mercury will keep falling throughout the day. By the afternoon, it will feel like –15 outside, with temperatures getting progressively colder through the evening and into Saturday.

The overnight low will be around –15 C, though it will feel like –23.

A high of –9 C is forecast for Saturday in the city, according to Environment Canada.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, warned anyone planning to be outside on Friday and Saturday to be prepared for considerable cold.

"Those most at risk of cold-related illness are people experiencing homelessness or those under-housed, those who work outdoors, people with a pre-existing heart condition or respiratory illness, elderly people, infants and young children," she said in a statement.

A warming centre would open by 7 p.m. at Metro Hall, de Villa added.

Frigid temperatures are expected to stick around until at least the first half of next week.