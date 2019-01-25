Extreme cold alert in effect for Toronto as frigid temperatures return
Temperatures will continue falling throughout the day and into Saturday
Toronto's top health official issued an extreme cold weather alert Friday as temperatures are forecast to plunge.
Environment Canada says the mercury will keep falling throughout the day. By the afternoon, it will like –15 outside, with temperatures getting progressive colder through the evening and into Saturday.
The overnight low will be around –15 C, though it will feel like –23.
A high of –9 C is forecast for Saturday in the city, according to Environment Canada.
Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, warned anyone planning to be outside on Friday and Saturday to be prepared for considerable cold.
"Those most at risk of cold-related illness are people experiencing homelessness or those under-housed, those who work outdoors, people with a pre-existing heart condition or respiratory illness, elderly people, infants and young children," she said in a statement.
A warming centre would open by 7 p.m. at Metro Hall, de Villa added.
Frigid temperatures are expected to stick around until at least the first half of next week.
