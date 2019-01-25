Extreme cold alert in effect for Toronto as frigid air returns
Temperatures will continue falling throughout the day and into Saturday
Toronto's top health official issued an extreme cold weather alert Friday as temperatures are forecast to plunge.
Environment Canada says the mercury will keep falling throughout the day. By mid-afternoon, it felt like –16 outside, and temperatures will get progressively colder through the evening and into Saturday.
The overnight low will be around –15 C, though it will feel like –23.
A high of –9 C is forecast for Saturday in the city, according to Environment Canada.
Late Friday morning, the federal weather agency also issued a winter weather advisory for Toronto and surrounding areas, calling for periods of heavy and blowing snow that could make driving conditions difficult.
Environment Canada said the conditions could cause reduced visibility well into the afternoon. But due to the brief timing of the snow, "significant accumulations are not anticipated," the advisory said.
The advisory ended around 3 p.m. for Toronto, but remained in effect for other parts of the GTA.
Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, warned anyone planning to be outside on Friday and Saturday to be prepared for considerable cold.
"Those most at risk of cold-related illness are people experiencing homelessness or those under-housed, those who work outdoors, people with a pre-existing heart condition or respiratory illness, elderly people, infants and young children," she said in a statement.
A warming centre would open by 7 p.m. at Metro Hall, de Villa added.
Frigid temperatures are expected to stick around until at least the first half of next week.
