Extracurricular activities may gradually return for Toronto's schools

Toronto Public Health says schools in the city may gradually allow extracurricular activities to return.

The public health unit has updated its COVID-19 guidelines, providing a framework for school boards to bring back sports and other extracurriculars.

Both the Toronto District School Board and Toronto Catholic District School Board had paused extracurricular activities when in-class lessons began on Sept. 9.

Toronto Public Health says it recommends prioritizing lower-risk and outdoor activities as extracurriculars resume.

It says that as schools establish their routines, other clubs, activities and teams may return.

The health unit also says school bands may return but without wind or brass instruments.