Climate protest shuts down Bloor Viaduct traffic during rush hour

A climate protest is completely shutting down traffic on the Bloor Viaduct on Monday morning, with no cars able to cross the major four-lane bridge.

Extinction Rebellion, the group behind the protest, is having its members block traffic around Broadview and Danforth avenues at the moment. More demonstrators are set to close lanes around Castle Frank Station, on the other side of the bridge, shortly.

Global Rebellion on the Bloor Viaduct, our blockage is in place! Come join us and demand <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ClimateAction?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ClimateAction</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheTimeIsNow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheTimeIsNow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ExtinctionRebelionToronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ExtinctionRebelionToronto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ExtinctionRebellion?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ExtinctionRebellion</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GlobalRebellion?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GlobalRebellion</a> <a href="https://t.co/6AG1387NCa">pic.twitter.com/6AG1387NCa</a> —@XR_Toronto

Toronto police are trying to divert drivers from the intersection.

Cyclists can still use the bridge's bike lanes, while TTC subway service is also unaffected.

It's unclear how long the demonstration will last.

The group attached Extinction Rebellion's logo — a large, green hourglass-like shape — to the side of the bridge, making it visible to drivers on the Don Valley Parkway below. Marching onto the bridge, the group carried large block letter signs saying "Act now."

Others carried smaller, homemade signs.

"Your home is burning, we can do something," read one.

Extinction Rebellion has already targeted a bridge in Nova Scotia and plans to protest in Vancouver, too. Protests are also scheduled for London, Paris, Berlin and New York.

Dozens of protesters are taking part.

Last week, Toronto city council unanimously voted to declare a climate emergency, joining hundreds of other municipalities around the world who have done the same.

However, that move was not without controversy, with some pointing out the city is spending billions to rebuild the aging eastern portion of the Gardiner Expressway.