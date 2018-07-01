Toronto braces for scorching Canada Day as heat warning continues

Toronto remains under a heat warning with the temperature expected to reach 35 C as the city celebrates Canada Day.

It will feel like closer to 45 with the humidity.

The city is in the midst of an "extreme heat event," Environment Canada said in its warning on Sunday.

Toronto Public Health, meanwhile, has extended its heat warning for the city. It is advising people to take steps to prevent health-related illnesses.

All seven cooling centres in the city are open.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, said the extended heat warning will remain in place until further notice.

During the extended heat warning, people are encouraged to visit family, friends and neighbours, especially isolated adults and seniors, to make sure they are cool and drinking plenty of fluids.

People at risk of heat-related illnesses include those with chronic illnesses, people with limited mobility or certain mental health illnesses, infants and young children, people on certain medications, and the homeless.

Cooling centres

In addition to its cooling centres, there are many other places where people can go to escape the heat, the city said.

There are swimming pools, beaches, air-conditioned shopping malls, local libraries and 180 air-conditioned community centres.

For people experiencing homelessness, the city said TTC tokens are available at several drop-ins throughout the city to be used to get to cool places.

Health authorities say members of the public should take precaution, including going to cooling centres, to beat the heat. (Muriel Draaisma/CBC)

Health officials say people can beat the heat by taking these steps:

• Drink lots of cool water even before feeling thirsty.

• Go to air-conditioned places, including shopping malls, local libraries and community centres.

• Take cool showers or baths or use cool, wet towels to cool down.

• Wear loose, light-coloured, breathable clothing and when outdoors wear a wide-brimmed hat.

• Avoid the sun and stay in the shade or use an umbrella.

• Reschedule or plan outdoor activities for the cooler parts of the day.

• Never leave seniors, children or pets unattended in a car.

The sweltering weather is expected to persist in Toronto this week.