Major explosion causes extensive damage at Scarborough plaza

No one was hurt after a major explosion at a commercial plaza in Scarborough late Tuesday caused significant structural damage, firefighters say.

Crews were called to the multi-tenant property on Finchdene Square shortly before 11:50 p.m. and there were "obvious signs" of an explosion when they arrived, a spokesperson for Toronto Fire said.

Walls in the some of the units had fully or partially collapsed and there was extensive damage at the rear of the plaza.

There was minimal fire by the time crews arrived but firefighters did spend time overnight putting out hot spots, the spokesperson said.

There were some initial indications the explosion may have been caused by natural gas but a full investigation will probe the origins of the blast, the spokesperson said.