Excavation work continues today at property linked to Bruce McArthur probe

Toronto police are back at a midtown property Tuesday to continue searching for human remains in connection with their investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Last week, cadaver dogs were sent through a ravine at the back of a home on Mallory Crescent where the remains of seven men were found in large planters. McArthur is charged with first-degree murder in all seven cases, as well as an eighth in which remains have yet to be found.

The dogs were repeatedly sent into the ravine, while forensic investigators went sifting through the dirt to unearth the remains.

Police arrive at a property on Mallory Crescent Tuesday morning. (Paul Smith/CBC)

On Thursday, police revealed they found further remains at the property, but said they could belong to bodies already identified.

Confirmation could take weeks, or months, Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga told reporters last week, noting it was the first time that remains discovered around the property were not found in planters.

Police are expected to spend the next several weeks at the property.

Police have searched about 100 properties with links to McArthur's landscaping business and cadaver dogs found few spots of interest, but after some "minor excavations," nothing was found, Idsinga said.