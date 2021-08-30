Veteran Toronto cop charged for alleged contacts with suspect in theft investigation

A 20-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service faces charges after he was allegedly in contact with a suspect in a theft and stolen property investigation in Halton.

According to a news release from Toronto police, Const. Ewan MacLeod, 44, was criminally charged with:

Breach of trust.

He was also charged under the Police Services Act with the following:

Two counts of breach of confidence.

Four counts of insubordination.

One count of neglect of duty.

MacLeod, who was assigned to 23 Division, has been suspended with pay.

Police allege that between April and October 2020, MacLeod communicated with the suspect of the Halton Regional Police Service investigation through an instant messaging app.

During that period, police say, MacLeod accessed police computer systems to provide the man with details of an address and vehicle.

Police further allege that MacLeod took an image of an "apprehended person" on his personal cellphone and then sent that image to the suspect in question.

Investigators in Halton alerted Toronto police to the messages in February, the news release says, and a probe was launched by the professional standards unit.

MacLeod is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 6.