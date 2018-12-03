'Everything I have done has always been above board,' former mortgage lender tells fraud trial

A man accused of misappropriating millions of dollars after his Shariah mortgage lending company went into receivership testified in his own defence in a Toronto courtroom, saying everything he did has always been "above board."

Omar Kalair, the former president and CEO of United Muslim (UM) Financial, is charged with numerous counts of fraud, theft over $5,000, laundering the proceeds of crime and violating the Bankruptcy Act.

UM Financial offered loans and mortgages to devout Muslims in the Toronto area who wanted to to adhere strictly to Islamic principles, under which no interest can be charged on a loan. Instead, homeowners paid an extra fee for what's known as a "Shariah-compliant" mortgage.

The Crown alleges Kalair misappropriated money from homeowners that should have gone to pay his main creditor, Central 1 Credit Union, in the weeks and days before his company was forced into receivership in 2011.

The federal prosecutor alleges Kalair covered his tracks with an elaborate plan that involved using some of those funds to buy silver and gold worth $2.1 million.

Kalair says he used the precious metals to pay a local board of Muslim clerics that certified his mortgages, and that they in turn used the gold to pay a group of Islamic scholars they consulted in Egypt.

The Crown challenges that story, saying Kalair and his co-defendant Yusuf Panchbhaya, who headed the local board of clerics, conspired to misappropriate the precious metals.

Panchbhaya returned the silver to the receiver. However, the gold remains unaccounted for.

Kalair's co-accused has also pleaded not guilty.

'Tell me what I have done wrong'

Testifying at the judge-alone trial in Ontario Superior Court, Kalair disputed the accusations.

"I am asking everybody, tell me what I have done wrong. Everything I have done has always been above board," he said as Justice Jane Ferguson listened to his testimony.

In November 2010, Kalair said, UM Financial got a notice that Central 1 wanted to end the partnership and demanded to be repaid $32 million. In March 2011, the credit union gave him notice it was applying to appoint a receiver to take over UM Financial's assets.

"That was the dagger that killed UM Financial. As soon as the matter ended up in the courts, we knew no one would want to do business with us," Kalair said.

One kilogram gold bar similar to the bars purchased by Omar Kalair for just under $2 million. (Submittted/Court exhibit)

Kalair testified the board of clerics was important part of his business and needed to be compensated. He said the board incorporated itself and then issued a $2.8-million invoice, and he got the precious metals to help pay it off.

Defence lawyer Edward Prutschi asked his client: "You promised they would be paid?"

"I had to," Kalair replied.

But Kalair, 43, also admitted he typed up the invoice for Panchbhaya.

"He didn't have the skills to type so he would instruct me and I would type," he told the court.

Invoice from the board of Muslim clerics for almost $2.8 million. (Credit Court Exhibit )

Panchbhaya's amicus lawyer, Thomas LeRoy, suggested it was Kalair who came up with the idea to send the invoice to UM Financial to explain the purchase of the gold and silver.

"You send this ginormous invoice ... to UM Financial. Did it occur to you to get [Panchbhaya] to sign the invoice?

"Generally, invoices are not signed," Kalair responded.

"Did it occur to you that someone might question the authenticity of that invoice? LeRoy asked. "I am going to suggest this invoice is a document you created. It was not created in [Panchbhaya's] presence."

Kalair denied the accusation.

One of five fatwas, or religious rulings, the board of Muslim clerics provided to UM Financial. (Court Exhibit)

The court has seen bank transactions that show $2,179,121,51 was debited from UM Financial's account at Scotiabank to buy 32 kilograms of gold bars and 5,815 silver coins in late August and early September 2011. Of that amount, the silver was valued to be worth $322,000.

Kalair told the court he was alone when he picked up the precious metals.

He said he kept the gold and silver locked up in a cabinet at his UM Financial office and did not tell any of his employees that it was there.

On Oct. 4, 2011, Kalair said he met Joseph Adam, the manager of finance for the board of clerics, to turn over the gold.

"We agreed to meet on Islington. I removed all the gold bullion from my office and gave it to Joe Adam. We did a car-to- car transfer," he told the court.

"Did you get a receipt? Prutschi asked.

"No," Kalair said, "We believed this was the proper way to do it. We had an invoice. We paid it. Adam was somebody we trusted. He was well known in the community for 20 years.

"From our perspective this was a transaction from UM to MCC. The gold was for the Egyptian scholars. In my opinion, after October 4th ... it was out of my hands," he added.

"Did you receive any gold that day?" Prutschi asked.

"No."

"Any cash?"

"No."

Yusuf Panchbhaya served as chairman of the board of clerics and issued fatwas sanctioning UM Financial's mortgages as 'sharia-compliant.' The Crown accuses him of fraud. (Oliver Walters/CBC)

Kalair told the court the deal didn't close because the accounting firm Grant Thornton, the court appointed receiver, took over control of UM Financial on Oct. 7, 2011, just two days later.

On Nov. 10, 2011, Grant Thornton ordered the gold be returned to pay UM Financial's creditors.

Kalair's defence lawyer asked him what he thought about that demand.

"I didn't have the precious metals," Kalair said.

"Joseph Adam had already left for Egypt and dispersed the funds ... I did speak with Adam on the phone. I did tell him, there as a court order to return the gold."

"Did you benefit in any way in cash, gold, or silver from that transaction," Prutschi asked.

"No," Kalair said.

"Were your dealings at all dishonest?" Prutschi asked his client.

"No."

Panchbayah's amicus lawyer Thomas LeRoy questioned Kalair during cross examination about handing the gold over to Adam.

"Joseph Adam was a shill. There were never any Egyptian scholars. Did you realize Adam didn't return?"

"The reason I understand, is because of health," Kalair responded.

"You convinced Mr. Panchbhaya to incorporate the board. Mr. Panchbhaya trusted you and believed in you," LeRoy said.

"My role in UM Financial was for the betterment of the community," Kalair answered.

"I am going to suggest to you, you decided not to disclose or return the precious metals to the receiver because you had been frustrated with the actions of Central 1," LeRoy said.

"I agree everyone was frustrated," Kalair said.

The trial has adjourned until Thursday.