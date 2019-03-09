What to do with the kids during March Break in Toronto

March Break is next week, but if you're a parent, it's anything but a break when your children are complaining that they're bored.

But there is lots to do in Toronto for kids with a wide range of interests. Here are some of the events happening around the city.

Toronto Kids Digital Festival

At age 15, Kelvin Doe built his own FM radio station using electronics he found in the trash to power batteries and a generator.

Doe grew up in Freetown, Sierra Leone, where he says there are not many resources for projects like these — which is why the self-taught engineer created his own opportunities.

At age 22, he says he wants to inspire other young people to explore engineering and become leaders in their communities, which is why he is speaking at the Toronto Kids Digital Festival next week.

"The thing I love about engineering is critical thinking. You see a particular problem and you become fascinated with it and with providing a solution," he told CBC News Toronto.

Doe won an International Development Initiative fellowship to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology when he was 15 for building the radio station, which he did to create a dialogue between community members and the government.

He moved to Canada in 2017 and now lives in Toronto. He has continued tinkering with technology and motivating others to become engineers, and said he hopes to study at the University of Waterloo or the University of Toronto in the fall.

My main goal has been to inspire other young people to be creative, to be makers and to take up leadership positions. - Kelvin Doe, self-taught engineer

He was invited to speak at the digital festival to share his story and encourage kids to make use of the resources available to them. He will be giving the opening remarks on Tuesday.

Kids have the chance to try out all kinds of technology at the Toronto Kids Digital Festival, including 3D painting with the Google Tilt Brush shown above. (Toronto Kids Digital Festival)

The festival, which aims to educate youth about opportunities in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, runs from Tuesday until Thursday at the Open Space Gallery at OCAD University. Activities include robotics, interactive holograms, video games, coding, digital painting and 3D food printing.

Royal Ontario Museum

There are several other ways to get the kids to be creative during March Break.

The Royal Ontario Museum is holding events starting Saturday and ending March 17. Highlights include a field camp workshop, story time and a game zone.

There will also be three special exhibitions: Treasures of a Desert Kingdom: The Royal Arts of Jodhpur, India, Zuul: Life of an Armoured Dinosaur and Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

From dinosaurs to dynasties, children can fill their heads with centuries of history at the Royal Ontario Museum. (Supplied)

SpringFest TO

Although it may not look like it, spring is around the corner.

While waiting for the snow to melt, kids can have fun at the SpringFest TO indoor fun park.

Starting Sunday and ending on March 17, the festival will be held at the Better Living Centre, Exhibition Place. It will feature 25 different rides, food vendors, arts, crafts and daily children's shows.

Adventures at the Toronto Zoo

Tired of your kids monkeying around? Let them go wild at the Toronto Zoo. Activities include a scavenger hunt with help from Thomas the Tank Engine, talks from animal keepers, carnivore feedings and an orchid exhibit.

Meet the Amur Tiger named Vasili and other ferocious felines at the Toronto Zoo. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Ontario Science Centre

Have your kids already seen every episode of Bill Nye the Science Guy?

Take them to the Ontario Science Centre to celebrate its fiftieth anniversary. Activities include a session on the science of skateboarding, an "inventorium" with opportunities for hands-on learning, and an energy show.