Nominate an LGBTQ+ person who deserves the spotlight
In celebration of Pride Month in the GTA, the CBC Toronto Proud To Shine campaign invites people and organizations to nominate LGBTQ+ folks who are doing great things across the GTA that don't always get the spotlight.
Do you know someone who deserves the spotlight for the amazing things they're doing in the GTA? In celebration of Pride Month, CBC Toronto invites you to nominate an individual in the LGBTQ+ community to be featured in this year's Proud To Shine social campaign.
Looking for inspiration? Read more about last year's finalists here.
Submit a nomination below.