6 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Spring begins in less than three weeks, but Toronto is still suffering the winter blues.

The cold weather does not mean you have to keep hibernating in your house, though.

Here are six events to check out this weekend.

Toronto Irish Film Festival

St. Patrick's Day is a few weeks away, but people can get their green on early at the ninth annual Toronto Irish Film Festival.

"We wanted to provide a community-level event that everyone in the Toronto Irish community could participate in," Michael Barry, one of the co-founders of the festival, told CBC Toronto.

Barry said there are 22 films being shown from Friday to Sunday at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on King Street West, 21 of which have never been screened in Canada before.

Historically, I think no one can dispute that Ireland is a nation of storytellers. We do it quite well. - Michael Barry

"I've lived in Toronto for 26 years and not a day goes by where I don't think about Ireland," said Barry, who moved to Canada from Belfast.

The festival includes both sentimental pieces that let Irish citizens see their homeland on the screen and serious pieces that speak to issues in the country, he said.

"The most exciting thing about the festival is that moment when you're in the theatre with a tribe of people, and they react either to an entire movie or a moment within a movie that you hoped they would in that manner when you screened that movie on your own," he said.

Toronto Winter Brewfest

Pull on your long johns and pour up a pint at this frothy festival. (Toby Talbot/The Associated Press)

Crack open a cold one (or several) at the fourth annual Toronto Winter Brewfest Friday and Saturday at Evergreen Brick Works. More than 150 different craft beers from 40+ breweries from Ontario and Québec will be on site. There will also be food trucks, DJs and games.

Toronto Antique and Vintage Market

Looking to make your living room look more like a Pinterest post? Check out the Toronto Antique and Vintage Market at the Enercare Centre, Hall C at Exhibition Place on Saturday and Sunday. More than 125 vendors will be selling different trinkets and treasures. Admission is $12, which also gets you into the Toronto Vintage Clothing Show.

The 40th Annual Toronto Storytelling Festival

You might not think you're the right type for storytelling, but you might surprise yourself at the storytelling festival this weekend. (Talia Ricci/CBC)

As Maya Angelou once said, "There's no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you." Starting this Saturday and running until March 24, the 2019 Toronto Storytelling Festival features events across the city where people listen to speakers and attend workshops to help them hone their craft.

Welcome to Winter: Rink Social at Mel Lastman Square

The event is part of the city of Toronto's Welcome to Winter celebration. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Do you love winter and refuse to let it go? The final rink social of the season is this Saturday and Sunday, where people can skate, sip hot chocolate and play on and off the ice. You can also sit and dream by the fire of more snow days.

Toronto Spring Camping and RV Show

For those of you who are done with the snow and ice, get ready to hit the road. Meet your next Mystery Van, ala Scooby-Doo, at the Toronto Spring Camping and RV Show. The event runs from Thursday to Sunday at the International Centre in Mississauga and more than 500 RVs will be for sale. There will also be music, face painting and a meet-and-greet with the hosts of Fish TV.