Torontonians are getting ready to celebrate Canada's 151st birthday with festivities planned across the city this weekend.

It will be difficult to outdo last year's Canada 150 celebrations, but many will certainly try.

Whether your weekend is filled with cottages and canoes or flags and fireworks, make sure to factor in the heat wave that's expected to sweep through southern Ontario until Tuesday. Also take note of what's open and closed for the holiday.

If you've yet to plan your weekend, CBC Toronto has created a list with some of the city's biggest events, along with the places you definitely want to be to cap it all off with fireworks.

Where to watch fireworks

There are a handful of fireworks displays across the city on Sunday, July 1. (CBC)

It's not really Canada Day without fireworks. Here is where you can catch them across the city.

Amesbury Park at 9:45 p.m.

Ashbridges Bay/Woodbine Park at 9:45 p.m.

Canada's Wonderland at 10:00 p.m.

Centennial Park at 10:00 p.m.

Miliken Park at 10:00 p.m.

Mel Lastman Square at 10:30 p.m.

Stan Wadlow Park 10:00 p.m.

Weston Lions Park at 10:00 p.m.

Canada Day Events

Canada Day at Mel Lastman Square — 5100 Yonge St., North York

The city's main celebration will return to Mel Lastman Square this year, with musical performances, artistic activities and fireworks. There will be family-friendly fun, a participatory mural by street artist Rahmaan Hameed and stage performances by R&B artist Shakura S'Aida, Los Poetas, DJ Nino Brown, Pan-Latinx hip hop artists and more.

Time: 5:00 p.m. until late, Fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

Canada Day in Centennial Park — 256 Centennial Park Road, North York

What could be better than ribs and fireworks? The annual Toronto Ribfest takes place at Centennial Park from Friday to Monday alongside a Canada Day celebration with fireworks. Participants can use the picnic areas, have fun on the playground, splash in the wading pool or stroll around the conservatory.

Time: 6:00 p.m. until late, Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Downsview Park Canada Day Celebration 2018 — 35 Carl Hill Road, North York

Downsview Park will have free activities for the whole family, featuring free inflatables and games for children, face painters, live entertainment, and a fireworks display to end the night.

Time: 6:00 p.m. until late, Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Multicultural Canada Day Celebrations

The Community Folk Art Council of Toronto will take over Yonge-Dundas Square for a festival featuring live performances, visual arts, crafts, dancing, and foods representing cultures from around the globe that have made Canada and Toronto their home. The festivities will kick off with a parade starting at Bloor and Yonge Streets at noon.

Time: 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Red and white will be everywhere Sunday to celebrate Canada's 151st birthday.

Canada Day at Fort York — 250 Fort York Blvd.

Fort York will celebrate Canada Day with a free, daylong, all-ages celebration that will include demonstrations, tours, and performances. In addition to flag raising and flag lowering ceremonies, the Fort York Summer Guard, dressed as members of a historical Canadian infantry regiment, will perform demonstrations of musketry, artillery, and fife-and-drum music. Children can enjoy a drill activity, music classes, and a scavenger hunt.

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Canada Day at Amesbury Park — 1507 Lawrence Ave. W., North York

This community event will see an assortment of multicultural entertainment, children's activities — including a talent search — and vendors, ending with a fireworks display.

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Fireworks at 10:00 p.m.

Thomson Memorial Park — 1005 Brimley Rd, Scarborough

This 41.8 hectare park will play host to a day-long Canada Day celebration starting with a pancake breakfast, continuing with live entertainment, and finishing with a late-afternoon parade.

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Scarborough Celebrates Canada Day, 2900 Warden Ave., Scarborough

Scarborough's biggest outdoor Canada Day festival will celebrate diversity in the country. Featuring live music and dance performances from diverse local, national and international artists, the day-long event will also have a "cultural pavilion" to exhibit various cultures, and a number of contests, including a dance competition, a raffle draw, a cultural clothing contest and prize giveaways.

Time: 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

One Land, Many Nations at Harbourfront Centre

The Harbourfront Centre is hosting a music festival over the weekend celebrating underrepresented voices, including artists who are women, people of colour, Indigenous, LGBT, or newcomers.

Time: June 29 to July 2, 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Electric Island: Canada Day

For electronic music lovers looking to get their dance on, look no further than Toronto Island Park. The annual Electric Island at Hanlan's Point Beach with performances by The Martinez Brothers, Jackmaster, Anna, Billy Kenny, Jade, Simon Jain, Robert Babicz, Brian Johnson, Andy Cue and others.

Time: 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.