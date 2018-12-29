If you're hoping to ring in 2019 with glamour, finesse or just some good ol' live music, here's a list of events happening around the city that might suit your fancy.

City of Toronto New Year's Eve

The City of Toronto will be hosting its annual New Year's Eve event at Nathan Phillips Square. The event begins at 8 p.m. and includes live musical performances, skating and a fireworks display to ring in the new year. The event is alcohol-free and anyone looking to head down can take the TTC for free. Visit the city's website for more information.

Mississauga's Celebration Square

If you live just west of the city, there will also be a party at Mississauga's Celebration Square. The event will include musical performances by Canadian artists, food trucks and a fireworks display. The event begins at 8 p.m. MiWay transit is free starting on New Year's Eve at 7 p.m. until 4 a.m. on January 1. Visit the city's website for more information.

Skating is part of the New Year's Eve celebrations at Nathan Phillips Square. (Christopher Katsarov/Canadian Press)

City of Brampton's New Year's Eve

The City of Brampton is also hosting a number of events for New Year's Eve. Outdoor skating is available all day, a dance party and family activities will be taking place at city hall, and live musical performances and a fireworks display are on at Garden Square, featuring musical headliner Shawn Hook. Check out the city's website for the full schedule. The event at Garden Square begins at 8 p.m. Brampton transit is free that night from 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.on Jan. 1.

Ajax Family New Year's Party

The Ajax Family New Year's Party is for the whole family. It includes activities for kids, live entertainment, ice skating and more. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a balloon drop at 9 p.m. Children under the age of 3 get in free, while there is a small fee for others. The event takes places at the Ajax community centre.

Ajax Convention Centre

For those in Ajax looking to ring in the new year at midnight, the Ajax Convention Centre will be hosting a celebration that includes a cocktail hour, four-course meal, a DJ and more. Information about the event can be found on the website, and tickets can be purchased by calling the convention centre.

Toulà Restaurant

If you're looking for an indoor event to help you ring in the New Year in Toronto, Toula Ristorante at the Westin Harbour Castle is hosting a New Year's Eve party, including an early bird lunch, a dinner and dance gala, as well as a dance-only event with champagne. Visit the restaurant's website to find out more about each event.

The ROM will be hosting a New Year's Eve party, with exclusive access to its Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibit. (Nick Boisvert/CBC)

New Year's Cocktail Cruise

The New Year's cocktail cruise through Mariposa Cruises is a ticketed event taking place on the Captain Matthew Flinders ship docked at Queen's Quay. The cruise includes hors d'oeuvres, a DJ, midnight wine toast and more. The cruise starts at 8:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve. For more information, visit the website.

ROM

The Royal Ontario Museum will be hosting two events on New Year's Eve. Package one is sold out, however package two has a limited number of tickets available. The event includes dinner, drink tickets, special performances by a Toronto-based DJ, a midnight wine toast and access to the ROM's newest exhibition, Wildlife Photographer of the Year. Visit the museum's website for more information on how to get tickets.

Casa Loma

Casa Loma will be hosting a New Year's Eve at the Castle event. It includes a three-course dinner, open bar and live music by Juno Award-winning artist Sean Jones. The event starts at 7 p.m. Information about tickets can be found on the event website.

Casa Loma's New Year's Eve party will include a performance by Juno Award-winning artist Sean Jones. (CBC)

Toronto Public Library

This is a fun, free event for the kiddos who can't stay up past their bedtime to ring in the new year. The Toronto Public Library will be hosting a countdown to noon. Children between the ages of 3 and 6 can come in with their caregivers to celebrate with crafts and activities. Event varies by library location. Check the Toronto Public Library website to find a library close to you.

If you're getting an early start on New Year's Eve planning for next year, events are also held at the CN Tower and Ripley's Aquarium. Those events are sold out for this year.