Police evacuate Mississauga building after man brings explosive device there for disposal

Peel police say they are evacuating an emergency services building in Mississauga after a man brought an explosive device there for disposal on Monday.

The building is in the area of Silver Dart Drive and Airport Road near Toronto's Pearson International Airport. Police were called to the area at 3:55 p.m.

"Evacuation in progress," police said in a tweet.

Const. Bancroft Wright, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said he doesn't know what kind of explosive device it is but said it is of military origin.

Police said they have determined that the device is actually live.

Officers are closing roads until the situation is deemed to be safe, they added.

Airport Road, from Orlando Drive to American Drive, may be closed shortly. Police have not indicated the boundaries of the area that they are closing off.