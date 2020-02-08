Man dies following shooting in Etobicoke

One man has died following a shooting in Etobicoke Friday night, Toronto police say.

According to police, the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. near The West Mall and Rathburn Road.

Police say the victim was found lying in the snow with what appeared to be serious injuries from gunshots.

The victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he later died.

Police say two people were seen running from the scene, and investigators from Toronto Police Service's 22 Division are now treating the incident as a homicide.

Watch police on scene shortly after the shooting: