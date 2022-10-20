Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Etobicoke ward election results

Etobicoke wards feature one close race and one open one

CBC News ·
A cyclist rides across the Humber Bay Arch Bridge in Toronto, on an overcast day on July 5, 2022.
A cyclist rides across the Humber Bay Arch Bridge, the waterfront trail's beautiful connection to Etobicoke. (Alex Lupul/CBC)

Etobicoke South could see another close council-level battle between incumbent Mark Grimes and Amber Morley, who had a chance at unseating him in the last election.

Meanwhile, there's no member of the Ford family running in Etobicoke North for the first time in a long time — although former councillor Vince Crisanti, known to be a Ford ally, is hoping to win again. 

Follow the results as they come in live below. (Note: CBC Toronto will not project a winner on Monday night, so you'll only be able to see what candidate is leading. Official results will be confirmed by the City of Toronto this week.)

