Etobicoke ward election results

Etobicoke South could see another close council-level battle between incumbent Mark Grimes and Amber Morley, who had a chance at unseating him in the last election.

Meanwhile, there's no member of the Ford family running in Etobicoke North for the first time in a long time — although former councillor Vince Crisanti, known to be a Ford ally, is hoping to win again.

Follow the results as they come in live below. (Note: CBC Toronto will not project a winner on Monday night, so you'll only be able to see what candidate is leading. Official results will be confirmed by the City of Toronto this week.)

WATCH | Want to get in on the conversation about how these results will shape the city's future? Tune in to our streaming special with Chris Glover, Farrah Merali and guests: