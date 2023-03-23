Suspect in fatal stabbing at Etobicoke banquet hall turns himself in to police

Toronto police say a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing outside an Etobicoke banquet hall earlier this month has been arrested and charged after surrendering to police.

On March 10, officers were first dispatched to a venue near Highway 27 and Steeles Avenue West around 9:30 p.m. for reported gunfire.

Police said there had been an altercation with weapons involved, and a person was stabbed and went to a nearby hospital.

Police identified 24-year-old Shacquan Harrison as the victim. The Toronto man was pronounced dead later in hospital, police say.

A second victim from the same incident went to a different hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the news release. A gun was also recovered by investigators.

Shacquan Harrison, 24, is Toronto’s ninth homicide victim of 2023, police say. (Toronto Police Service)

On March 16, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for a 26-year-old man wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the case.

The man turned himself in to police and was charged with second-degree murder, police said in a news release Wednesday.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Thursday.