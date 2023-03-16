Police identify victim of fatal stabbing at Etobicoke banquet hall
Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for suspect wanted for 2nd-degree murder
Toronto Police have identified 24-year-old Shacquan Harrison as the victim of a fatal stabbing outside an Etobicoke banquet hall last week.
In a news release issued Thursday, police also said a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 26-year-old man in connection with the case.
Officers were first dispatched to a venue near Highway 27 and Steeles Avenue West around 9:30 p.m. on March 10 for reported gunfire.
Police say there had been an altercation with weapons involved, and a person was stabbed and went to a nearby hospital.
Police identified Harrison as the victim Thursday. The Toronto man was pronounced dead later in hospital, police say.
A second victim from the same incident went to a different hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the news release. A gun was also recovered by investigators.
Police say they are now looking for a Toronto man who is wanted for second-degree murder. The suspect is considered "armed and dangerous," police say.