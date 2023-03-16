Police identify victim of fatal stabbing at Etobicoke banquet hall

Toronto Police have identified 24-year-old Shacquan Harrison as the victim of a fatal stabbing outside an Etobicoke banquet hall last week.

In a news release issued Thursday, police also said a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 26-year-old man in connection with the case.

Officers were first dispatched to a venue near Highway 27 and Steeles Avenue West around 9:30 p.m. on March 10 for reported gunfire.

Police say there had been an altercation with weapons involved, and a person was stabbed and went to a nearby hospital.

Toronto police were called to a banquet hall near Highway 27 and Steeles Avenue West for reports of gunfire shortly last week. (Sue Goodspeed/CBC)

Police identified Harrison as the victim Thursday. The Toronto man was pronounced dead later in hospital, police say.

A second victim from the same incident went to a different hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the news release. A gun was also recovered by investigators.

Police say they are now looking for a Toronto man who is wanted for second-degree murder. The suspect is considered "armed and dangerous," police say.