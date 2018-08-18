1 dead, 1 in hospital after Etobicoke stabbing

An elderly woman has died and another woman is in hospital after a stabbing in Etobicoke Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road at approximately 6:37 p.m.

When on scene, paramedics say they found a 32-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds at a parking lot. She was taken to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition. Police later confirmed that she is in stable condition.

A few minutes later, paramedics responded to an elderly woman at a nearby residence who had also been stabbed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that they have a male suspect is in custody and that several units are on scene in the on-going investigation.