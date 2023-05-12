Police ID woman, 23, fatally shot in Etobicoke condo building

Toronto police have identified Viyaleta Lukoshka, 23, as the woman fatally shot in an Etobicoke condo building on Wednesday morning.

Police identified Lukoshka in a news release Friday. No further information was released.

Police were called to the building at the corner of Manitoba Street and Legion Road North for reports of "unknown trouble" shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Security had received calls from residents who said they heard a "violent interaction followed by the sound of a loud bang," according to police.

Security guards located Lukoshka and tried to resuscitate her, but she was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Witnesses reported seeing a man running from the scene shortly after the loud bang. Police said Thursday a 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.