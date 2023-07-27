Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after Etobicoke shooting

A man has been charged with second-degree murder after the fatal shooting of a man in an Etobicoke apartment building on Monday evening.

In a news release Thursday evening police identified the victim as Sophonias Haile, 24, of Toronto.

Police said the accused is a 44-year-old man, also from Toronto.

Officers responded to the shooting in The Queensway and Kipling Avenue area around 7:15 p.m.

Insp. Jeff Bangild, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said a person went to the front desk of the building to report that someone had been shot inside a unit.

Police said earlier this week that they believe the shooting was targeted and that two male suspects were outstanding.

Haile's death marks the 25th homicide in the city since the start of the year.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police say anyone with information should contact 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers.