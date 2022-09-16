Etobicoke shooting leaves 1 man dead, another in critical condition, police say

One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Etobicoke Thursday evening, Toronto police say.

Police say they received calls reporting multiple gunshots around 8:22 p.m. near Mimico Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

"There was also a group fighting and firearms had been seen," said Const. Alex Li, a police spokesperson.

"I can tell you our officers arrived immediately on scene."

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police say, and the other has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

They say there's a large police presence at the scene and are warning the public to use caution in the area.

So far, there's no word from police on suspects.

They say they're investigating and are asking anyone with information to come forward.