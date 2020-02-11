2 charged with 1st-degree murder after Etobicoke shooting

Toronto police announced Tuesday that two people have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Deandre Campbell-Kelly.

Police say he was shot around 10:30 p.m. Friday night near The West Mall and Rathburn Road.

He was found lying in the snow with what appeared to be serious injuries from gunshots. Campbell-Kelly was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

A 23-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman are now facing charges of first-degree murder.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.