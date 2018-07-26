Homicide detectives to reveal more details after driver shot to death in Etobicoke
Victim, believed to be in his 20s, was driving a dark blue SUV when he was killed
Police are poised to reveal more details Thursday after a man was shot to death while driving in Etobicoke.
Investigators say the victim, believed to be in his 20s, was shot near Islington Avenue and Duncanwoods Drive around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The dark blue SUV he was driving then careened off the roadway about 300 metres south of that Etobicoke intersection.
Police said the slain man was found in the driver's seat, and was pronounced dead a short while after.
Homicide Det.-Sgt. Gary Giroux is set to hold a 2 p.m. news conference to provide more details about the case.
Investigators have already said a number of shell casings were found near the site of the deadly shooting.
The victim's identity has not been released, but his death marks the 59th homicide in the city this year.
