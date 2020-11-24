Etobicoke restaurant remains open Tuesday after defying provincial orders, allowing indoor dining

A Toronto barbecue restaurant owner openly defied Ontario's COVID-19 regulations, but it could take the city a week to lay charges, officials say — if any are laid at all.

Toronto police and city officials arrived at an Etobicoke barbecue restaurant that opened for indoor dining Tuesday in direct violation of provincial COVID-19 rules.

Over a dozen officers were seen at Adamson Barbecue in Etobicoke after the restaurant owner announced plans to reopen despite lockdown measures in a video posted online Monday night.

Insp. Tim Crone told reporters that bylaw and public health officers will not be laying charges against the owner until later this week, if they do at all.

Crone said the restaurant will be permitted to remain open for indoor dining for the rest of the day and that officers were on scene strictly to ensure public safety. He noted that officers will not be kicking out any patrons gathered at the restaurant saying they don't have the capacity to do so.

"By the sheer number of people who are here right now, we don't have the ability to go in and physically remove everyone at this point — and it would be unsafe to do so," Crone said.

Insp. Tim Crone said police were unable to physically remove patrons inside and outside the restaurant and that charges have yet to be laid against owner. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Toronto and Peel region entered a 28-day lockdown on Monday, which prohibited restaurants and bars from opening their indoor and outdoor dining services.

The current restrictions in place only allow establishments to offer take out or delivery services.

In the video, Adamson BBQ owner Adam Skelly said messages from others who back his stance gave him motivation to go forward with his plan.

"This is a risky move and you guys gave me the gas to do this," Skelly said in the video.

On Tuesday morning, people could be seen lining up outside the restaurant without masks.

Some were also seen entering the establishment maskless while crowds stood outside protesting the lockdown measures and chanting "Freedom!"

WATCH | Ford comments on Toronto BBQ restaurant vowing to stay open during COVID-19 lockdown:

Defiant owner should close BBQ restaurant, says Ontario premier Canada Video 1:12 Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the owner of a Toronto BBQ restaurant who opened for indoor dining in violation of provincial lockdown orders should follow the rules, and he says his 'heart breaks' for small business. 1:12

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was asked about the restaurateur's vow to keep his doors open to the public amid public health restrictions for the city. He said all business owners must follow the rules in place, including Skelly.

"They have to follow the rules. There can't be rules for one group and not another," he said at a news conference Tuesday.

"I don't condone that he opened up but I feel terrible. My heart breaks for these guys ... these business-owners, believe me," Ford said. "But please, in saying all that, you've got to follow the protocols and guidelines."

Mayor John Tory told reporters on Tuesday warnings are over for those who actively defy rules at this time.

"There has to be respect shown for those laws and regulations by everybody," Tory said.

He said everyone including those who don't agree with the current restrictions must follow them to ensure the public's safety.

Toronto police were spotted entering the establishment in Etobicoke as patrons were seen dining inside in defiance of the current rules in the Toronto and Peel region. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

"The law enforcement people will make whatever decision they make … but as a general rule we can't have people deciding they're going to take the law into their own hands."

A spokesperson for the city told CBC Toronto it knew of the restaurant's planned opening in advance.

"The city is aware of a restaurant promoting their opening in defiance of provincial orders. Should any business that is prohibited to open does so, appropriate enforcement action will be taken," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Any individual who violates the province's emergency orders could face fines of $750 to $100,000.