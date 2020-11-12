Etobicoke residents get together to sweat it out during COVID-19 workouts

Gyms have been on again, off again throughout this pandemic but one group of neighbours decided that it shouldn't be an excuse for missing a workout.

When residents living on Van Dusen Boulevard in Etobicoke found themselves at home with a lot more extra time, they started organizing weekly fitness bootcamps and community gatherings.

Since the spring, they've gathered every week to stay in shape and get to know each other.

