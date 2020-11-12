Skip to Main Content
Etobicoke residents get together to sweat it out during COVID-19 workouts
Toronto

In CBC Toronto's latest edition of Meet The Neighbours, residents from Van Dusen Boulevard in Etobicoke are organizing weekly workouts for their neighbourhood to help people stay active and get to know one another during the pandemic.  

Derick Deonarain · CBC News

12 hours ago
2:46
Gyms have been on again, off again throughout this pandemic but one group of neighbours decided that it shouldn't be an excuse for missing a workout.

When residents living on Van Dusen Boulevard in Etobicoke found themselves at home with a lot more extra time, they started organizing weekly fitness bootcamps and community gatherings.

Since the spring, they've gathered every week to stay in shape and get to know each other.

How have you grown closer to your neighbours during the pandemic? We want to hear and share your stories as part of our Meet the Neighbours series. Send an email to torontotips@cbc.ca.

    now