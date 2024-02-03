Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke: paramedics
A woman in her 50s is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a car in Etobicoke, Toronto paramedics say.
Collision happened Friday night near Steeles and Kipling avenues
A woman in her 50s is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a car in Etobicoke, Toronto paramedics say.
Emergency responders were called to Steeles Avenue W. and Kipling Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. on Friday, said Toronto police Const. Shannon Eames.
She said the driver remained at the scene.
Paramedics said the woman was rushed to a trauma centre.