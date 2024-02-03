Content
Toronto

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke: paramedics

A woman in her 50s is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a car in Etobicoke, Toronto paramedics say.

Collision happened Friday night near Steeles and Kipling avenues

Police tape saying do not cross with flashing police lights in the background
Toronto police say the driver of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian in Etobicoke remained at the scene. (Carl Ballou/Shutterstock)

Emergency responders were called to Steeles Avenue W. and Kipling Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. on Friday, said Toronto police Const. Shannon Eames.

She said the driver remained at the scene. 

Paramedics said the woman was rushed to a trauma centre.

