Etobicoke man charged with 1st-degree murder after wife dies in hospital

Toronto police have upgraded a charge against a 48-year-old man to first-degree murder following the death last week of a woman who was injured in late September.

Police say they responded to a call near Gamma Street and Valermo Drive, near Brown's Line and the Gardiner Expressway, in Etobicoke at approximately 3 a.m. on Sept. 25.

Officers found a woman near the roadway with serious injuries and she was transported to hospital. She was identified as 43-year-old Katherine Zollerano.

Police said her husband was charged with a number of offences, including attempted murder. Police have confirmed the couple's relationship to CBC News and that the latter charge against the husband was upgraded to first-degree murder after Zollerano died on Nov. 2.

The accused is scheduled to appear at Toronto West Courts on Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.