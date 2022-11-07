Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Etobicoke man charged with 1st-degree murder after wife dies in hospital

A 48-year-old man from Etobicoke is facing a first degree murder charge in connection with the death of his wife, Toronto police say.

Katherine Zollerano, 43, died on Nov. 2 after she was attacked on Sept. 25

CBC News ·
A 43-year-old woman, identified as Katherine Zollerano, died in hospital last week following an alleged violent attack by her husband on Sept 25. Police have confirmed to CBC Toronto that her husband has been charged with first-degree murder. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

Toronto police have upgraded a charge against a 48-year-old man to first-degree murder following the death last week of a woman who was injured in late September.

Police say they responded to a call near Gamma Street and Valermo Drive, near Brown's Line and the Gardiner Expressway, in Etobicoke at approximately 3 a.m. on Sept. 25. 

Officers found a woman near the roadway with serious injuries and she was transported to hospital. She was identified as 43-year-old Katherine Zollerano.

Police said her husband was charged with a number of offences, including attempted murder. Police have confirmed the couple's relationship to CBC News and that the latter charge against the husband was upgraded to first-degree murder after Zollerano died on Nov. 2. 

The accused is scheduled to appear at Toronto West Courts on Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. 

Police are asking anyone with more information to call them at 416-808-7400, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now