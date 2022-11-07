Etobicoke man charged with 1st-degree murder after wife dies in hospital
Katherine Zollerano, 43, died on Nov. 2 after she was attacked on Sept. 25
Toronto police have upgraded a charge against a 48-year-old man to first-degree murder following the death last week of a woman who was injured in late September.
Police say they responded to a call near Gamma Street and Valermo Drive, near Brown's Line and the Gardiner Expressway, in Etobicoke at approximately 3 a.m. on Sept. 25.
Officers found a woman near the roadway with serious injuries and she was transported to hospital. She was identified as 43-year-old Katherine Zollerano.
Police said her husband was charged with a number of offences, including attempted murder. Police have confirmed the couple's relationship to CBC News and that the latter charge against the husband was upgraded to first-degree murder after Zollerano died on Nov. 2.
The accused is scheduled to appear at Toronto West Courts on Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.
Police are asking anyone with more information to call them at 416-808-7400, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.