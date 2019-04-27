2 arrested, 2 weapons seized after shooting at Etobicoke house party

Toronto police have arrested two people and seized two firearms after a shooting at an Etobicoke house party seriously wounded a male on Friday night.

The victim is believed to be in his teens.

The shooting occurred at a house in the area of Dundas Street West and Briarly Lane, near Islington Avenue, according to Katrina Arrogante, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

"It was some type of gathering," she said on Saturday.

'Unknown suspects' opened fire with police on scene

Police were initially called to the house for a noise complaint at about 11:40 p.m. While officers were trying to disperse a crowd of between 50 to 100 people at the scene, "unknown suspects" opened fire, she added.

"The crowd starting fleeing the location and a victim was located by officers with a gunshot wound," she said.

Officers searched the premises and found two suspects and two firearms. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

The male was rushed to hospital through an emergency run with injuries considered to be life-threatening, but his wounds were later determined to be non-life-threatening. He was shot in the lower body area.

Specialized police units took part in search

Police set up a perimeter, searched the premises and arrested the two suspects. They also recovered two firearms, but police have not said what kind of weapons they were.

Members of the police's Emergency Task Force and canine units were involved in the search, Arrogante said. The ETF deals with high risk situations, including gun calls.

Police have not released any information about the suspects. It is not known if any charges have been laid.

The house was behind police tape early Saturday as officers continued to investigate.