Woman dead after Etobicoke house fire

A woman is dead after a blaze at a home in Etobicoke, Toronto Fire says.

Crews were called to the residence on Eighth Street shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to Capt. David Eckerman.

Eckerman says a man was able to escape the house, but the woman was found inside.

The woman was without vital signs when they pulled her out of the home and later died in hospital.

No further details about the woman were available early Wednesday.

Eckerman said crews were able to quickly knock down the fire, which is believed to have started in a room to the right of the main entrance.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.