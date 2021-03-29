Etobicoke homes flooded with sewer water after heavy rainfall

The basements of 17 homes in an Etobicoke neighbourhood were flooded with sewer water on Sunday, leading to tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

Homes near Saturn Road and Boreal Road were affected, as were houses on Tranquil Road. The neighbourhood received heavy rain on Saturday night.

Pavlo Pidluzhnyy, a resident in the neighbourhood, said he found a "river" of sewage water in his basement on Sunday morning.

"I thought there's so much water, there is nothing I can do," he said. Pidluzhnyy, who works as a plumber himself, said he was surprised because he has a backwater valve in his home and assumed that he was protected. A backwater valve is designed to close automatically if sewage overflows into a basement.

"Having that in my own place, when I help people to fix their stuff, [it] was a big surprise for me," he said.

A digging crew arrived within an hour and were able to bring the water levels down, he said.

An image of the damage inside Pavlo Pidluzhnyy's home after a basement flood on March 28, 2021. (Submitted by Pavlo Pidluzhnyy)

"The entire basement, everything in the basement, has to be ripped out," Pidluzhnyy said. "There was a toy room full of toys, it's all garbage, all of the hardwood floors."

Pidluzhnyy told CBC News he has insurance that will cover the damages, but he's heard from neighbours who say they have only $10,000 or $30,000 in coverage. The assessment of damages for some of the houses have so far been between $80,000 to $150,000, he said.

The area is currently undergoing a multimillion-dollar, city-funded construction project to prevent basement flooding that will affect 485 homes.

Investigation into cause of flooding is underway

Stephen Holyday, the Toronto city councillor for Ward 2 Etobicoke Centre, said that an investigation is underway to determine what happened.

"The first order of business will be to make sure it doesn't happen again," he said.

Holyday said that homeowners should connect with their insurance companies to discuss coverage for damages, and that there is also a claims process available through the city by calling 311.

"There is a process in place to figure out what happened and make things right," he said. "In time, they will work through these details."

The project to repair sewer connections in the neighbourhood is meant to prevent this kind of flooding in homes. It's been in the works for six or seven years, Holyday said.

"In many ways, we're lucky in this part of the ward to have this work going on to improve infrastructure under the streets that is over 50 years old," Holyday said. "We have that history of basements flooding, so the quicker the better that those pipes can get into place."

"I wish we could do more faster in this city, but it is very, very expensive work."