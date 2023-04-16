Woman, 69, killed in hit and run in Etobicoke

A female pedestrian is dead after being struck during a hit-and-run collision in Etobicoke on Sunday, Toronto police say.

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. near Bloor Street West and Aberfoyle Crescent.

Police said a 69-year-old woman was walking in the area when she was struck by a red 2012-2014 Toyota Prius travelling eastbound on Bloor Street West.

The woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said the driver did not remain on scene. They believe the car sustained passenger side damage, along with a missing passenger side mirror.

Police are asking residents, businesses and drivers, who may have security footage or dash camera footage, and were in the area of Bloor Street West and Aberfoyle Crescent, between the hours of 8:10 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. to contact Traffic Services.