Pedestrian without vital signs after Etobicoke hit and run
Toronto

A woman is without vital signs after being struck by a driver who fled the scene following a crash in Etobicoke on Thursday morning, police say.

Police searching for driver of black SUV involved in crash

CBC News ·
Toronto police are searching for a black SUV with front-end damage following the latest incident where a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Police say the woman was struck just after 6:30 a.m. in the Islington Avenue and Aviemore Drive area.

The vehicle that hit her is described as a black SUV, which police say will now have front-end damage.

Roads have been shut down in the area due to the investigation.

Toronto police statistics show that 33 pedestrians have been killed on the city's streets this year, despite the city's Vision Zero plan to eliminate traffic-related fatalities.

Thursday's collision occurred in 31 Division, where there have already been five pedestrian fatalities this year.
 

