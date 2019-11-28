Pedestrian without vital signs after Etobicoke hit and run

A woman is without vital signs after being struck by a driver who fled the scene following a crash in Etobicoke on Thursday morning, police say.

Police say the woman was struck just after 6:30 a.m. in the Islington Avenue and Aviemore Drive area.

The vehicle that hit her is described as a black SUV, which police say will now have front-end damage.

Roads have been shut down in the area due to the investigation.

Additional info:<br>-the time of the call was 6:32am<br>- the involved driver has fled the scene<br>- vehicle is described as a black SUV, with possible front end damage<br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/TrafficServices?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Trafficservices</a> Sgt will update at the scene<br>^adc —@TPSOperations

Toronto police statistics show that 33 pedestrians have been killed on the city's streets this year, despite the city's Vision Zero plan to eliminate traffic-related fatalities.

Thursday's collision occurred in 31 Division, where there have already been five pedestrian fatalities this year.

