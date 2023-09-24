2 dead after late night shooting in Etobicoke

At least two people are dead after a late night shooting in Etobicoke on Saturday.

Toronto police say they responded to reports of a shooting near Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive around 11:41 p.m.

Police say the shooting happened between two groups of people, with one driving up to another.

One person died on scene.

Police say a vehicle left the scene and was found in Jamestown. An occupant was taken to hospital by paramedics, where they died.

So far, police say two other people related to this shooting have showed up in hospital, with injuries ranging from non-life threatening to life-threatening. At least four people are thought to have been involved in the shootings.