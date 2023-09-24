Content
Toronto

2 dead after late night shooting in Etobicoke

Toronto police say two people related to this shooting have showed up in hospital and at least four people are thought to have been involved in the shootings. 

Shooting happened between two groups near Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive

CBC News ·
Detail view of 'Toronto Police' logo on the side of a vehicle.
Toronto police say at least two people are dead after a late night shooting on Saturday near Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

At least two people are dead after a late night shooting in Etobicoke on Saturday.

Toronto police say they responded to reports of a shooting near Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive around 11:41 p.m. 

Police say the shooting happened between two groups of people, with one driving up to another.

One person died on scene. 

Police say a vehicle left the scene and was found in Jamestown. An occupant was taken to hospital by paramedics, where they died.

So far, police say two other people related to this shooting have showed up in hospital, with injuries ranging from non-life threatening to life-threatening. At least four people are thought to have been involved in the shootings. 

