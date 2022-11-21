Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto·New

Man dead following shooting near residential building in Etobicoke

A man has died following a shooting Sunday evening near a residential building in Etobicoke, Toronto police say.

Shooting happened in area of Finch Avenue West and Humberline Drive

CBC News ·
Police responding to a shooting in Etobicoke found a man with life-threatening injuries. The victim died at the scene. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

A man has died following a shooting Sunday evening near a residential building in Etobicoke, Toronto police say.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers were called to Finch Avenue West and Humberline Drive.

Police said they found a man with life-threatening injuries. 

Paramedics performed life-saving measures but the victim died at the scene.

Police provided no details about the victim's identity. They are asking anyone with information to call 416-808-2222.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now