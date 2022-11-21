Man dead following shooting near residential building in Etobicoke

A man has died following a shooting Sunday evening near a residential building in Etobicoke, Toronto police say.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers were called to Finch Avenue West and Humberline Drive.

Police said they found a man with life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures but the victim died at the scene.

Police provided no details about the victim's identity. They are asking anyone with information to call 416-808-2222.