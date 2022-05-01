1 man dead, another seriously injured following shooting in Etobicoke

One man is dead and another is seriously injured following a shooting in Etobicoke Saturday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police were called to a complex in the area of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue for reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, told CBC News that the second victim was located nearby.

He was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.