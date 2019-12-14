Victim in fatal Etobicoke arson investigation ID'd as Yvonne Bachelor-Vassell

The victim of a fatal fire being investigated as an arson in Etobicoke earlier this week has been identified as 61-year-old Yvonne Bachelor-Vassell.

Police released her name Saturday, just days after a 24-year-old man was charged with arson in the case. Homicide investigators are also probing the case and the man could face further charges, Insp. Jim Gotell said this week.

Firefighters were initially called to the two-storey home on Stallion Place, near Highway 27 and Rexdale Boulevard, shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews arrived to find the residence fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters found the remains of one person inside.

"Inside that building, it is absolutely scorched," said Toronto Fire Deputy Chief Jim Jessop.

"The heat was so bad it actually melted the shed to the rear of the building."It's unclear where the fire originated, but it appears to have started in the back and roof area of the home before spreading to the basement.

Emergency crews were called to the two-storey home just before 9:30 p.m. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

A firefighter was overcome by smoke and taken to hospital for extreme heat-related injuries.

Police found the 24-year-old nearby and took him into custody, Gotell says.

Police say they are now awaiting the results from Office of the Fire Marshal's investigation and post-mortem examination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.