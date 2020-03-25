Etobicoke creek runs red after ink spill
Approximately 400 litres of red ink spilled into the creek, Peel Public Works says
Etobicoke Creek flowed an eerie red colour on Tuesday.
Video taken from the corner of Brittania and Netherhart roads in Mississauga and posted onloine captured the unusual scene.
Residents who live in the vicinity of the creek told CBC Toronto they noticed a strange red tinge to the water as far south as Lakefront Promenade Park.
According to Peel Public Works, the odd colour was caused by a spill of some 400 litres of red ink in the waterway..
"The Ministry of the Environment and Conservation and Parks are on site and cleanup is underway," the agency said in a tweet.
Crews from Peel region have surveyed the area.
There is no information as to how the spill happened or who it can been traced back to at this time.
