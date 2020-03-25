Skip to Main Content
Etobicoke creek runs red after ink spill

Etobicoke Creek looked more like the Red River after a spill on Tuesday. Video captured by a worker nearby shows the unusual scene that was visible from Brittania and Netherhart roads in Mississauga. 

Approximately 400 litres of red ink spilled into the creek, Peel Public Works says

Residents and workers in Mississauga say they spotted red water in the Etobicoke Creek on Tuesday. (Submitted by Adam Carson)

Etobicoke Creek flowed an eerie red colour on Tuesday.

Video taken from the corner of Brittania and Netherhart roads in Mississauga and posted onloine captured the unusual scene.

Residents who live in the vicinity of the creek told CBC Toronto they noticed a strange red tinge to the water as far south as Lakefront Promenade Park. 

According to Peel Public Works, the odd colour was caused by a spill of some 400 litres of red ink in the waterway.. 

"The Ministry of the Environment and Conservation and Parks are on site and cleanup is underway," the agency said in a tweet. 

Crews from Peel region have surveyed the area.

There is no information as to how the spill happened or who it can been traced back to at this time.  

