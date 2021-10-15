1 dead, 1 injured in Etobicoke rollover crash

One man is dead and another was taken to hospital with injuries after a rollover crash in Etobicoke Friday afternoon.

Police say it happened in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and Shaver Avenue North just after noon, when a car flipped and a person was ejected from their vehicle.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Toronto police's traffic services unit at 416-808-1900.