Etobicoke crash involving transport truck sends 2 to hospital

A woman and man have been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after an early morning crash in Etobicoke Tuesday.

Toronto police said they received reports of a crash at around 6:34 a.m. at Horner Avenue and Brown's Line involving a car and a transport truck.

Paramedics said a man and a woman, both in their 20s, have been transported to a trauma centre, both in stable condition.

A road closure in the area is expected, police said.