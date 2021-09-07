Skip to Main Content
Etobicoke crash involving transport truck sends 2 to hospital

A woman and a man have been sent to hospital with serious injuries after an early morning crash in Etobicoke Tuesday.

Two people have been sent to hospital with serious injuries after an early morning crash in Etobicoke Tuesday. (CBC)

Toronto police said they received reports of a crash at around 6:34 a.m. at Horner Avenue and Brown's Line involving a car and a transport truck.

Paramedics said a man and a woman, both in their 20s, have been transported to a trauma centre, both in stable condition. 

A road closure in the area is expected, police said.

