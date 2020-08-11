3-year-old dead, another child seriously hurt in Etobicoke collision

A three-year-old is dead and another child has been rushed to a trauma centre after a serious collision in Etobicoke on Tuesday, police say.

Police said in a tweet that emergency crews were called to the area of The East Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road at 11:07 a.m.

One man and two children were struck, police said. One child was pronounced dead, while another has life-threatening injuries and was taken to SickKids hospital, according to police.

The driver of the car was also taken to hospital.

Roads in the area will be closed until later this afternoon, police say.