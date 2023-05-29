Cyclist dead after collision in Etobicoke
Collision happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, police say
A man believed to be in his 30s has died following a collision in Etobicoke on Sunday, Toronto police and paramedics say.
Shortly before 7:30 p.m., emergency services responded to reports that a cyclist had been struck by a vehicle in the area of Scarlett Road and Braeburn Avenue.
The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver remained at the scene.
Scarlett Road has been closed from Lockheed Boulevard and Westona Street. Police say motorists should use alternate routes.
COLLISION:<br>Scarlett Rd & Braeburn Ave<br>7:27pm<br>- reports of a cyclist struck by vehicle<br>- driver remained on scene <br>- police and EMS are o/s <br>- cyclist pronounced deceased on scene<br>- Scarlett Rd closed from Lockheed Blvd & Westona St<br>- use alternate routes<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1205970?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1205970</a><br>^se—@TPSOperations