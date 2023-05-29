Cyclist dead after collision in Etobicoke

A man believed to be in his 30s has died following a collision in Etobicoke on Sunday, Toronto police and paramedics say.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., emergency services responded to reports that a cyclist had been struck by a vehicle in the area of Scarlett Road and Braeburn Avenue.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver remained at the scene.

Scarlett Road has been closed from Lockheed Boulevard and Westona Street. Police say motorists should use alternate routes.